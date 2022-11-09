Marco Rubio leads as Rand Paul, Tim Scott win reelection

With the 50-50 Senate up for grabs, incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has been declared the winner over impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings, garnering a nearly 16-point lead with about 85% of the vote counted.

Various polls predict Republicans will end up with anywhere from 51 to 55 seats and retake the majority. Democrats took control of the Senate in January 2021 with two-runoff victories in Georgia.

One of the winners in Georgia, Sen. Rafael Warnock, who is completing the term of Republican Johnny Isakson, is in a tight race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

With 62% of the vote counted, Warnock leads 51.1 to 47.1.

Republicans who have won reelection to the Senate include Tim Scott in South Carolina, Rand Paul in Kentucky, John Boozman in Arkansas, Todd Young in Indiana, James Lankford in Oklahoma, John Hoeven in North Dakota and John Thune in South Dakota.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Oklahoma's other Senate seat, succeeding James Inhofe.

Newcomer Katie Britt, former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, has retained a Republican seat in Alabama, defeating Democrat Will Boyd.

Democratic senators winning reelection so far are Chuck Schumer in New York, Chris Van Hollen in Maryland, Tammy Duckworth in Illinois and Richard Blumenthal in Connecticut.

