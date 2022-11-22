Under our ruling oligarchs, 'free speech' is now 'hate speech'

Observations on the irrepressible human spirit and the power of censorship to breed rebellion:

Like the old boiler-based steam engines of yore – or today's ubiquitous residential hot water heaters – societies without an adequate release valve to keep internal pressures within tolerable limits will suffer violent explosions that can't be ignored – just ask Deathstar project manager Darth Vader regarding Princess Leah's Rebel Alliance. Or the ADL's Johathan Greenblatt on the escalating Kanye/Kyrie/Chappell uprising and the sudden call for Jews to flee America for Israel (in my view a cascade of over-reactions that may frighteningly transform a fixable problem into self-fulfilling prophecy).

Like "beauty," "hate speech" is in the eye of the beholder – whose perspective usually depends on whose ox is being gored. And that's a big problem when it comes to democratic societies, because subjectivism is the worst enemy of objective truth and always leads to tyranny by the strongest self-interested faction(s) over everyone else. This in turn leads inevitably to violent, often murderous insurrection by the serfs, a la the French Reign of Terror or the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, or even our own American Revolution (which was actually just "deadly," not "murderous," because the violence was justified in self-defense).

Importantly, deciding who are the "good guys" and "bad guys" in these matters is also subjective in the absence of an overarching moral paradigm (such as the Bible) deemed binding upon everyone. Without the law above the law, one side's "freedom fighter" is always the other side's "terrorist" and only "might" will decide who's "right:" a determination "carved in stone" in the history books of the victor.

When it comes to preventing explosive social rebellions, the release valve is a carefully established and maintained set of objective criteria for judging disputes that applies equally to everyone. America's symbol for that ideal is a blindfolded Lady Liberty holding aloft the scales of justice. Its codification of that ideal is the U.S. Constitution, clarified in the Bill of Rights and later augmented by the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.

The purpose of the U.S. Constitution, unique in all human history, was to establish one common standard for everyone as a matter of right, safeguarded by a separation of governmental powers that included not just the tripartite division of the national government, but also the separation of the federal from the individual state governments (the 10th Amendment) and the people collectively from both the federal and the state governments (the Ninth Amendment). All power was mandated to flow from the people to the government by delegation, which presupposition is the ultimate first principle of America as set forth in the first organic law of this nation (literally the first law in the law books), the Declaration of Independence, which in turn anchors its authority in the bedrock of "the Laws of Nature and Natures God."

Without that law above the law, all disputes come down to contests of little strongmen whose "might makes right" until one super strongman (Dictator), or a group of them (Oligarchy), or a perpetual, usually family-based strongman system (Monarchy), or a religion-based strongman system (Theocracy) or some combination of them imposes its will on everyone else. This is an inescapable logical imperative of human nature. The best one can hope for is strongmen who are fair-minded and benign.

America's own roots began in the soil of rebellion against an intertwined Roman Catholic theocracy and monarchy in Western Europe and Great Britain when "hate speech" meant dissent from government narratives about the Catholic royal family. Yet even then, when "hate speech" was punishable by death, the dissent was irrepressible, spawning the art of "Nursery Rhymes": mockery and or memorialization of events written in a secret political code hidden in children's songs. They were the 17th century version of the Ichthys fish symbol of first-century Christians or "Let's Go Brandon" for the modern MAGA movement.

Per the BBC: "'Rock-a-bye Baby' refers to events preceding the Glorious Revolution. The baby in question is supposed to be the son of King James II of England, but was widely believed to be another man's child, smuggled into the birthing room to ensure a Roman Catholic heir. The rhyme is laced with connotation: The "wind" may be the Protestant forces blowing in from the Netherlands; the doomed "cradle" the royal House of Stuart. … 'Mary, Mary Quite Contrary' may be about Bloody Mary, daughter of King Henry VIII and concerns the torture and murder of Protestants."

Both the French and American revolutions also sprang from that social/political context. The French version, undergirded by atheism, became an orgy of gore and atrocities. The American version, undergirded by Hebraic-influenced Protestantism produced the model society of the modern world in which all factions, including Jews and Catholics, as individuals, gained an equal place in the process of self-governance.

"For my part, I sincerely esteem the Constitution, a system which without the finger of God, never could have been suggested and agreed upon by such a diversity of interests," said the eminent Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

I believe America's constitutional republic formally ended on Jan. 6, 2021, when the U.S. Congress ratified the Purple Uniparty's theft of the presidency from Donald Trump, and then the failure of the Red Tsunami counter-revolution of 2022 to claw it back sealed our fate as a Cultural Marxist Oligarchy. The looming specter of tyranny has been rising for a long time in the one-sided suppression of free speech and insultingly blatant double standards that serve only the oligarchs and their woke useful-idiot minions. Blasphemy codes and punishments are back, but upside down and backwards now. There is now no accountability for the crimes of the elites, but increasingly severe and increasingly blatantly unjust police-state crackdowns on their victims – worldwide. That's a recipe for revolution beyond anything previously seen – and for resulting brutal suppression like only the Antichrist can dish out.

Elon Musk's battle for restoration of freedom of speech on Twitter is a microcosm of the state of new America. It is an impossible task because the very mention of "free speech" has become "hate speech" under the new regime. And it WILL be crushed because the oligarchs have the power and the will, nay, eagerness to do it as an act of sadistic pleasure. Musk's idealism will surrender to ideological imperatives or he (or at least Twitter) will be destroyed. The simple solution is clearly worded objective standards that define "hate" and apply to everyone – but that cannot be tolerated by those who now rule over us in hate.

Only Christ can hold them accountable, and He will, but only after "the iniquity of [these end times] Amorites is complete" (Genesis 15:16). Until then, hold fast and pray!

