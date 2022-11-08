Ryan Reynolds recalls one job that was 'actual hell': 'It was traumatic'

(FOX NEWS) -- Ryan Reynolds is taking a trip down memory lane.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Monday’s episode of the "Today Show," Reynolds, 46, recalled his 2018 experience on South Korea’s adaption of the reality singing competition show, "The Masked Singer."

TRENDING: It's more than lockdowns, because 'America is getting dumber'

"When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don't know this song. I don't know how to do this,’" he shared. "It was traumatic."

Read the full story ›