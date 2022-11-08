A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ryan Reynolds recalls one job that was 'actual hell': 'It was traumatic'

'This is horrible! This is truly horrible!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2022 at 8:53pm
Ryan Reynolds (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Ryan Reynolds is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Monday’s episode of the "Today Show," Reynolds, 46, recalled his 2018 experience on South Korea’s adaption of the reality singing competition show, "The Masked Singer."

"When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don't know this song. I don't know how to do this,’" he shared. "It was traumatic."

Read the full story ›

