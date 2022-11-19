A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School district that pushed LGBTQ readings for pre-K says books promoting 'American values' have 'agenda'

Denies its own part of pushing progressive views

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 1:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – A Maryland school district that recently unveiled an LGBTQ-inclusive book list for elementary schools has declined to recommend several children’s books on the basis that they promote "American values," Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital first reported Tuesday that books recommended by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Maryland’s most affluent school district, teach words like "intersex" and "drag queen" to children as young as 4.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Records later provided to Fox News Digital by Bethany Mandel, editor of the Heroes of Liberty book series, showed that MCPS recently declined to recommend three non-fiction children’s books that were donated to the school district by Heroes of Liberty Inc., which seeks to counter progressive literature favored by public schools.

TRENDING: The January 6 committee travesty

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More traffic on busy highways linked to lower birthweight
Entire gender industry based on lies of 1 troubled psychologist
Rachel Levine says states should leave care of gender-confused youth to 'experts'
What divided government means for health care
Groundbreaking treatment successfully used on baby girl before she's born
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×