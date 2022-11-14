A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School employee complains about Bible verse on co-worker's parking space

'It's attacking me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 8:47pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- An instructional assistant at a Florida high school has reportedly complained about her co-worker's parking space that quotes a verse from the New Testament, saying it offends her as Jewish person.

Marina Gentilesco, who works at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Pasco County, Florida, said she has been angered every day she passed by her co-worker's parking spot that is painted with Philippians 4:13, which reads, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me," according to local Fox affiliate Fox 59.

"I feel like it’s attacking me as a Jew," she said, according to the outlet.

