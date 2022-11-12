SEC launches investigation into billionaire Democrat donor

By John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

Sam Bankman-Fried, cryptocurrency billionaire and major donor to Democratic causes, is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for potential violations of securities rules, according to Bloomberg.

Bankman-Fried, who was second only to George Soros amongst billionaire donors to Democratic groups in the 2022 midterm election cycle according to Forbes, is under investigation for his involvement in the ongoing liquidity crisis at the crypto exchange FTX, of which he’s founder and CEO, according to Bloomberg Thursday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. The company allegedly loaned Alameda Research, a trading firm that Bankman-Fried founded, roughly $10 billion of its clients’ assets and has yet to pay back those loans following a series of high-risk trades, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

TRENDING: Red alert: Republicans flip another battleground-state congressional seat

The Bahamas-based FTX had its assets frozen by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, which appointed a provisional liquidator and pledged to work towards “the best possible outcome for the customers and other stakeholders of FTX,” according to a press release by the commission Thursday.

Interesting. @GaryGensler runs to the media while reports to my office allege he was helping SBF and FTX work on legal loopholes to obtain a regulatory monopoly. We’re looking into this. https://t.co/SznowgcP6V — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) November 10, 2022

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Did Sam Bankman-Fried violate securities rules? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The investigation into the tech billionaire is an expansion of the SEC’s existing investigation of FTX and Alameda for allegedly mishandling clients’ funds, according to Bloomberg. The Department of Justice has also been investigating FTX for several months, and has been closely collaborating with the SEC, according to the WSJ Nov. 9.

Bankman-Fried apologized Thursday for the ongoing crisis, which had prevented customers from withdrawing their funds from FTX, but claimed that it would not impact the company’s U.S.-based exchange.

“This was about FTX International. FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this,” Bankman-Fried tweeted Thursday. “Every user could fully withdraw… Updates on its future coming.”

Neither the SEC nor FTX immediately responded to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment. Alameda Research has taken its website private and the DCNF was unable to contact a representative.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!