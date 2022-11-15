Senator: Biden 'highly compromised' by ties to Chinese money

On the eve of President Biden's meeting Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson charged President Biden is "highly compromised" by his family's business deals with companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Wisconsin senator, who won reelection Tuesday by 1 point, plans to press FBI Director Christopher Wray on the Biden business during Senate testimony scheduled for this week.

"It's obvious that President Biden is highly compromised because of Hunter Biden‘s money-influence peddling," Johnson told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." The FBI has known about this probably going back to 2014, 2015, when you had prosecutions or investigations of Devon Archer, Hunter Biden‘s business partner.

"This corruption has been going back quite a few years. It needs to be fully exposed," said Johnson, the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

TRENDING: University pushes to terminate professors for failing to meet diversity standards

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The U.S. attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, is close to charging Biden's son Hunter with tax crimes after a four-year investigation of the business deals, according to sources.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski – who claims he was vetted by Joe Biden himself to lead a family venture with the Beijing-controlled firm CEFC China Energy – says he is prepared to testify to Congress with never-before-seen evidence.

Bobulinski told Fox News that Weiss, inexplicably, has not asked for any of his evidence.

Will Joe Biden ever go to trial on criminal charges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (5 Votes) 80% (20 Votes)

Sources who spoke to DailyMail.com said Bobulinski has thousands of recordings, messages, photos and emails related to the deal that could expose alleged criminal activity by the Bidens.

His testimony would be part of a congressional investigation if Republicans win back the House. NBC News on Monday projected the Republicans will regain the chamber with a three-seat advantage, 219 to 216.

Texts, according to DailyMail.com, confirm Hunter Biden and his family were in a $10 million deal with CEFC China Energy, which is part of Xi's "Belt and Road" initiative, designed to spread Beijing's influence worldwide.

The messages also support Bobulinski's claims he talked about the Chinese business deal with Joe Biden in person. The president continues to insist he has not discussed any of his son's business affairs with him.

The ranking Republican on the Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, has said he is ready to launch a full-scale investigation into the Biden's business dealings, contending the Justice Department's criminal investigation has been lackluster.

Last month, the New York Post reported the FBI has evidence a former secretary for Hunter Biden during the time of the CEFC Energy deal previously was employed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Bobulinski's interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson weeks before the 2020 election confirmed the blockbuster New York Post stories on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, providing evidence Joe Biden profited from his family's international business deals with the likes of Chinese Communist Party firms and Russian oligarchs.

In a new interview that aired Oct. 4, Bobulinski made it clear that Joe Biden effectively served as the chairman of the board of the family business.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, told Carlson there are "hundreds of data points" showing Joe Biden was acting as "the chairman."

Noting a company's board chairman typically is not involved in the day-to-day operations, he said that that essentially "was Joe Biden's role in the family business ventures."

"And not just my venture," he said, referring to the deal with CEFC China Energy, but many around the world.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

In August 2019, as WND reported, President Trump spotlighted Epstein's study concluding Google manipulated millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016.