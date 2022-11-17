Blue-state sheriffs promise 'unconstitutional' gun law won't be enforced

It's not just lawmakers in America that can do some odd things, like the pending decision in Congress on the oddly named "Respect for Marriage Act" that actually wouldn't do that.

What it would do is "leave millions of men and women of faith out to dry, as it offers them no meaningful protection from … legal harassment."

In Oregon this month, it was the voters.

They approved a plan to require people to finish an "approved" in-person firearm safety course, pay a fee, provide personal information, submit to fingerprinting and photographing and pass a federal criminal background check in order to buy a permit – which then could be used to buy a gun.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Multiple sheriffs in the state fear it's unconstitutional, and don't want to get caught up in enforcing something that's illegal.

In question is the state's Measure 114, which also bans magazines over 10 rounds and creates a statewide gun database.

Newsweek reported the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association, representing the 36 elected sheriffs, fought the plan, saying it would hurt public safety by forcing agencies to create and fund a firearm permit process out of their budgets.

Now a number of sheriffs have pledged not to enforce the demands.

Are voters starting to rebel against draconian gun-control laws? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (43 Votes) 9% (4 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey "said our office would not enforce Measure 114," Undersheriff James Burgett told Newsweek on Tuesday. Another opponent is Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock.

The Epoch Times noted several sheriffs said the provision violates the Constitution's Second Amendment.

"The biggest thing is this does absolutely nothing to address the problem," Sheriff Cody Bowen of Union County said in an interview with Fox News. "The problem that we have is not… magazine capacity. It’s not background checks. It’s a problem with mental health awareness. It’s a problem with behavior health illness."

He warned the agenda is "an infringement on our Second Amendment."

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe also said in an interview the ban is a problem.

"I don’t think this is superseding anything. I don’t believe that I am superseding state law by not enforcing it. Anybody in law enforcement, including the state police, including the governor, has to pick and choose what laws they are going to be able to enforce," he said.

Michelle Duncan, the Linn County sheriff, posted on Facebook that her office is not enforcing the magazine capacity limits.

She explained the measure was poorly writing and there "is still a lot that needs to be sorted out."



EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!