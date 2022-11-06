'Shocked': Video 'shows man choking Zeldin supporter' at rally for Dem governor

(FOX NEWS) -- A supporter of New York gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, was allegedly attacked and assaulted at a rally for Democratic candidate Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hochul was holding the rally with other Democratic officials when counter-protestors supporting Zeldin showed up with signs and started chanting against the governor.

TRENDING: Extend 'pandemic amnesty'? The answer is NO

Video obtained by Fox News shows a Hochul supporter appearing to punch and choke a woman named Angelica Torres. The Zeldin supporter said she later sought medical attention and reported the incident to the police.

Read the full story ›