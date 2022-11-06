A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Shocked': Video 'shows man choking Zeldin supporter' at rally for Dem governor

'A Hochul supporter appearing to punch and choke a woman'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 6:32pm
A man appears to be choking a supporter of Republican Lee Zeldin at a rally for Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Manhattan, New York. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A supporter of New York gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, was allegedly attacked and assaulted at a rally for Democratic candidate Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday.

Hochul was holding the rally with other Democratic officials when counter-protestors supporting Zeldin showed up with signs and started chanting against the governor.

Video obtained by Fox News shows a Hochul supporter appearing to punch and choke a woman named Angelica Torres. The Zeldin supporter said she later sought medical attention and reported the incident to the police.

