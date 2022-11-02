A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Shocking new survey on whether man or God should determine right vs. wrong

'Most now believe that there is no divine guidance required or even available'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2022 at 9:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) -- America is at a moral crossroads, with the Judeo-Christian tradition that once underpinned culture being pushed aside and replaced by the “gospel of the self.”

“The America’s Values Study,” a new survey from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, showcases the extent to which this dynamic is gripping Americans’ hearts and minds.

Respondents were asked, regardless of their faith, about “America’s foundation for determining right and wrong.” They were given three options: the Bible, what respondents feel in their hearts, or majority rule.

TRENDING: Is it a sin not to vote?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Midlife crisis': Cindy Crawford, 56, hires 'coach' to navigate stress
Heidi Klum's teen daughter defends posing in lingerie with supermodel mom
Shocking new survey on whether man or God should determine right vs. wrong
'Supernaturally mind-blowing': David Limbaugh on amazing proof of 'living Word of God'
Where is biblical Goliath buried? Does it have something to with Jesus?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×