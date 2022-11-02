Shocking new survey on whether man or God should determine right vs. wrong

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) -- America is at a moral crossroads, with the Judeo-Christian tradition that once underpinned culture being pushed aside and replaced by the “gospel of the self.”

“The America’s Values Study,” a new survey from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, showcases the extent to which this dynamic is gripping Americans’ hearts and minds.

Respondents were asked, regardless of their faith, about “America’s foundation for determining right and wrong.” They were given three options: the Bible, what respondents feel in their hearts, or majority rule.

