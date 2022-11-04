The silver lining to voter pain: A red tsunami

"One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors." – Plato

There are three types of American conservatives. The first, smallest group is political junkies (like me) whose avocation is political engagement in the same way that others focus on sports. They monitor current events on a perpetual basis, participate in the public discourse about trending issues, attend at least some political events annually and generally tend to know who's who and what's what in the political realm 24/7/365.

The second-largest group accept that political involvement at some level is a civic duty, and they monitor things in the political realm somewhat casually in the same way they monitor the mechanical health of their car. They change the oil on schedule, but unless the lights on the dashboard start flashing, they don't give it much thought. These are the folks who start engaging in the last six or eight weeks of the election cycle so they can perform their civic duty responsibly.

The third group are people who tend to shun politics as a dirty business akin to changing poopy diapers – and will either do it grudgingly or make themselves scarce when things get stinky so the task will fall to others. These are the people who, if they vote at all, tend to make up their minds at the last minute and base their decisions on whatever campaign propaganda gets through their defensive shields. A fair number of these are formerly engaged conservatives who left the field in disgust because they didn't get the result they wanted when they went all-in, or they believe the system is too corrupt to redeem, so they want no part of it.

The one factor that causes all three groups to engage (even the latter) is personal pain and suffering. If you as a politician hurt them, their families, their livelihoods, their prospects for the future, they will come after you in the voting booth. The greater the pain, the greater the fury of the mob.

Politicians know this, of course, so every election season includes accusations from both sides intended to exploit the real or imagined grievances various demographics hold and to frame the opposition as the culprits responsible. And, of course, the political left is much better at this because the corporate media are fully on their team, framing every issue as "oppressor vs. oppressed," with conservatives in the role of Nazis: not just during the last 100 days of an election, but always (because they're political junkies of the left). They're always working the jury pool even when the trial is far down the road.

There's a big difference between actual pain and contrived pain in the electorate. Contrived pain is about picking the scabs off old wounds or pushing the emotional buttons of people who are conditioned to react strongly. I call this the "Ferguson Maneuver" because it was most obvious in the deliberate orchestration of the Black Lives Matter movement via the Ferguson riots, presumably by the same FBI/CIA/Soros teams that orchestrated the Charlottesville debacle, the Whitmer "kidnapping" plot and the J6 hoax. I explained my theory on Ferguson in my 2014 article "Bad Moon on the Rise: Bill Cosby, Ferguson and Obama."

To be clear, I'm not saying black pain about past mistreatment is contrived; that part is genuine and deserves public sympathy. I'm saying the political exploitation of that pain in Ferguson was contrived by pre-organized professionals (like firemen at the fire station, waiting for an alarm bell and an address) who swept into action with a riot and mayhem agenda fully war-gamed. They almost certainly salted the mobs with black crisis actors and definitely used the local black citizens as props. It could have been any city, just as George Floyd could have been any other black arrestee in roughly similar circumstances: The people and places are fungible. America is no less a stage for State Department "color revolution" tactics than Ukraine or Brazil.

Yesterday I was running an errand listening to classical music on my car radio and accidentally heard the opening pitch for an NPR news segment. It was "All Things Considered," I think, but they're all the same leftist propaganda, which is why I usually change stations when their drivel intrudes into the music space. Their story was about how Republican enclaves in California were suddenly trending blue. I hit the off button before having to hear any more. But as I sat there fuming about how my tax dollars are paying for this nationwide non-stop Marxist propaganda, I realized that the most offensive aspect of this particular headline was that California is already the deepest shade of blue, with a far-left Democrat supermajority in both houses of the state legislature and the nation's most aggressively far-left Democratic governor. Even that is not enough for NPR. They want conservatives and conservatism to be totally extinguished.

Then I began thinking about the difference between me (a political junkie) and the average conservative voter who doesn't necessarily react so viscerally to NPR. And then this whole distinction between real and contrived pain came sharply to focus in my mind. It doesn't take much for NPR to push my buttons and make me want to vote against whatever leftist scheme they're pushing that day. But it takes real pain to motivate the average voter to go beyond mere "civic duty."

THAT is what is driving the Red Tsunami: the actual, personally felt, genuine pain of American voters who lost their jobs and businesses due to arbitrary lockdowns, whose children were harmed by the double-whammy of mask tyranny and (continuing) relentless LGBT grooming, whose teen and grown sons in the prime of their life are dying "suddenly" while public health officials refuse to investigate the fake "vaccine" as the likely cause. And their dreams of a restored America in their children's future are terrifyingly darkened by the looming prospect of a nuclear World War III – whose trigger is being intentionally squeezed by a dementia-addled White House usurper whose deep criminal culpability in Ukraine will likely be exposed if Russia defeats NATO there.

Unfortunately, the phrase "no pain, no gain" has always been true in American politics in my lifetime. We got Ronald Reagan only because of the pain caused by Jimmy Carter, and we only got Donald Trump because of the pain caused by Barack Obama. Biden seems to be outdoing them both, and that, ultimately, could be the silver lining behind all the suffering we've endured – but only if YOU use that pain as a motivator for increased political engagement.

