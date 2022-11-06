Singer found dead at home at age 34, cause 'unknown'

(FOX NEWS) -- Nick Carter of the "Backstreet Boys" has broken his silence just a day after his younger brother Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home.

In an emotional post to Instagram, the 42-year-old wrote, "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fox News Digital confirmed through a source on Saturday that Carter had died at the age of 34. Deputy Alejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau, told Fox News Digital that the Sheriff's Department responded to a medical rescue call that came in at 11:58 a.m. from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive, confirmed to be Carter's residence.

TRENDING: Extend 'pandemic amnesty'? The answer is NO

Read the full story ›