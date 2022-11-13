On 'SNL,' Dave Chappelle mocks Kanye's antisemitism while dancing on similar lines

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time since he faced widespread criticism about jokes ridiculing transgender people, comedian Dave Chappelle opened the show with a lengthy monologue about … “the Jews” — namely, the controversy surrounding rapper Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments.

In the lengthy monologue, Chappelle danced along the lines he was mocking, emphasizing that he was not antisemitic while arguing that “it’s not a crazy thing to think” that Jews control Hollywood and insinuating that Jews have been making Black people into scapegoats for their past trauma.

For those who didn't see @DaveChappelle's antisemitic monologue on @nbcsnl earlier tonight, and who don't want to watch all 15 minutes, we have edited out all of the parts that many are rightly condemning as antisemitic. Here is all the hate in 2 minutes: pic.twitter.com/TxKDf3IwLc — SAFE CUNY (@SAFECUNY) November 13, 2022

Reaction from the audience featured ample laughter, although one joke landed in silence; online, criticism mounted immediately, with Time Out New York’s theater critic tweeting: “That Dave Chappelle SNL monologue probably did more to normalize antisemitism than anything Kanye said.”

