On 'SNL,' Dave Chappelle mocks Kanye's antisemitism while dancing on similar lines

'Comedian says it's 'not a crazy thing to think' that Jews run showbiz'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2022 at 2:34pm
Dave Chappelle (Video screenshot)

Dave Chappelle (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time since he faced widespread criticism about jokes ridiculing transgender people, comedian Dave Chappelle opened the show with a lengthy monologue about … “the Jews” — namely, the controversy surrounding rapper Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments.

In the lengthy monologue, Chappelle danced along the lines he was mocking, emphasizing that he was not antisemitic while arguing that “it’s not a crazy thing to think” that Jews control Hollywood and insinuating that Jews have been making Black people into scapegoats for their past trauma.

Reaction from the audience featured ample laughter, although one joke landed in silence; online, criticism mounted immediately, with Time Out New York’s theater critic tweeting: “That Dave Chappelle SNL monologue probably did more to normalize antisemitism than anything Kanye said.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








