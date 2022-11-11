Soros-backed prosecutors score major wins in midterms

Throughout the Biden presidency, Americans have been deluged with alarming news reports of “Soros district attorneys” causing an explosion in violent crime in major U.S. cities, due to their radical “criminal justice reform” practices of emptying prisons and refusing to prosecute criminals. So, many will be alarmed to learn that, though not covered by most news reporting on Tuesday’s midterm elections, district attorneys funded by billionaire leftist George Soros swept elections in at least three states, Iowa, Maine and Texas.

According to an analysis by Fox News Digital, which conducted a search of campaign-finance databases to determine which DA candidates had been funded by Soros, a minimum of four Soros candidates prevailed on Tuesday.

As the Fox report revealed: “Soros' district attorney operation involves his longtime treasurer, Whitney Tymas, establishing ‘pop-up’ political action committees in states where he targets the prosecutor races. Once set up, the financier injects money into the PACs, which tend to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars backing his preferred candidates. The PACs typically dissolve after the elections.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Gen. Flynn warning of FBI perjury 'trap' for Trump

Noting that some of Tymas committees are established on the city level, like the one in Philadelphia that has supported notorious District Attorney Larry Krasner, Fox noted that its investigation encompassed only state databases, which means there could be even more Soros DAs that will soon take office.

Beyond Philadelphia’s Krasner, other Soros-backed DAs that have dominated news reports in recent months include Kim Foxx in Chicago, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, George Gascon in Los Angeles, Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore, and Kim Gardner in St. Louis.

One of the newcomer Soros prosecutors elected this week was Kimberly Graham in Iowa, who received more than $300,000 of Soros money to win her primary contest in Polk County. Up against GOP attorney Allan Richards this week, she won by almost 14 percentage points.

Soros also donated $300,000 to the Maine Justice & Public Safety PAC in May, reported Fox News Digital, money in turn directed to Jackie Sartoris, who prevailed over Cumberland County's Democratic district attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck in last June’s primary. Since there was no GOP or independent candidate running against her in the general election, Sartoris easily won.

Are Soros-backed prosecutors contributing to the explosion of crime in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (114 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Soros also invested hundreds of thousands to support Bexar County, Texas District Attorney Joe Gonzalez as well as Dallas County DA John Creuzot. Each of them had been helped previously by Soros in obtaining their office. Gonzalez beat GOP candidate Marc LaHood, and Creuzot prevailed against his Republican opponent, Faith Johnson, by 20 percentage points.

In addition to radical prosecutors, Soros also funds extensive efforts to “defund the police” – the other reason many cite for America’s explosion in violent crime and chaos. For example, his nonprofit Open Society Policy Center donated $500,000 to the effort last year to "dismantle" and replace the Minneapolis police department, an effort strongly supported by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

As a result of these twin campaigns – “defunding the police” and installing radical pro-criminal prosecutors – violent crime and murder rates across America overall have soared 39% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Murders hit historic highs in both 2020 and 2021.

District attorney campaigns don’t garner anything close to the attention – and money – of more high-profile contests. District attorney candidates traditionally spend relatively little on their races, seek local endorsements and campaign on their legal qualifications for the office. A cash infusion of only $100,000 can profoundly influence the outcome of many district attorney races. Yet while the cost of a campaign is relatively low, a district attorney is extremely influential as the highest ranked prosecutor in a state. A district attorney has the power to prosecute people for crimes ranging from homicide and robbery to drug possession and even voter fraud.

Most Soros-backed DA candidates pledge to end cash bail, slash incarceration rates and stop prosecution of “low-level” crimes. Some habitually release repeat offenders back onto the streets to commit new crimes. Others refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities and seek lenient sentences for criminals who have committed serious offenses. However, in virtually every case, law-biding Americans are left to deal with the mayhem and disastrous consequences of Soros’ prosecutors’ brand of radical justice.

In a June 2022 report, the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund revealed that at least 40% of homicides and one-third of all violent and property crimes in 2021 occurred in jurisdictions overseen by Soros’ district attorneys.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – and not just the dozens of pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!