Soros vs. Trump: Groups push officials to ban Donald's 2024 bid

Billionaire activist George Soros is funding a group urging secretaries of state and other elections officials to ban Trump from running for president in 2024 by enacting the disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment.

The group Free Speech For People, teaming with Mi Familia Vota, states on its website that on Jan. 6, 2021, "former President Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection, attacking Congress and our nation’s Capitol, in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election."

The post-Civil War clause bars anyone from running for office who after taking the oath to protect the Constitution "engaged in insurrection" against the United States or gave "aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

Trump announced Tuesday he will vie for the Republican nomination in 2024, and ABC reported the two groups "are already working behind the scenes to mount a national push to get elections officials to stop him from being on the ballot because of Jan. 6 – even as similar such efforts have failed against other Republicans."

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported this week more evidence that the FBI had informants in the two groups that the Justice Department places at the center of their claim of an organized plot, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

John Bonifaz, co-founder and president for Free Speech For People said, nevertheless, that Trump "is going to face legal challenges for his eligibility, but he will also face scrutiny from secretaries of state and chief election officials, regardless of whether there will be a legal challenge."

"So, it's not required that there be a legal challenge for the secretary of state to hold up his or her responsibility and bar Donald Trump from the ballot," he said.

Soros is known for pouring billions of dollars into progressive causes over more than three decades, including some 75 district attorneys whose policies favoring criminals have been blamed in part for the spike in crime in America's largest cities. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, "defunding the police," devaluing America's currency and globalist efforts that degrade America's sovereignty.

Should state officials heed Soros and ban Trump's 2024 presidential bid? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (2 Votes) 99% (282 Votes)

Many ask why? Who is this man and why is he seemingly behind just about every major left-wing endeavor.

In a video conversation (embedded below), WND Vice President and Managing Editor David Kupelian and WND News Editor Art Moore address those questions, which are explored in-depth in the latest issue of Whistleblower magazine.

Kupelian began with a remarkable story – told by Soros himself in a 1999 "60 Minutes” interview" – of assisting a Nazi collaborator in confiscating the property of Jews in his native Hungary during the occupation. Soros’ father, who had changed the family name to hide their Jewish heritage, bribed the Nazi collaborator, a Hungarian official, to take in Soros, who was 14 at the time.

Soros, as Kupelian pointed out, said this experience, of stealing the property of fellow Jews in preparation for many of them being sent to the gas chambers, shaped his character.

Steve Croft of "60 Minutes," observing that that kind of experience would send many people to the psychiatric couch, asked Soros if it was difficult.

"No, not at all," Soros replied to Croft's astonishment.

That answer, Kupelian said, "revealed a detachment, a chilling kind of amoral detachment from the sufferings of other people."

See the conversation:

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!