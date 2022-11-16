S&P 500 closes lower after Target's warning drags on retail stocks, Nasdaq falls 1.5%

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Wednesday as investors weighed a gloomy holiday quarter update from Target that pressured retail stocks.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.83% at 3,958.79, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.54% to 11,183.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrestled with the flat line all day, but finished down 39.09 points, or 0.12% at 33,553.83.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Those moves came after Target reported a decline in sales as families deal with high inflation heading into the biggest shopping season of the year for retailers. The warning weighed on stocks, sending Target down more than 13% for its worst day since May. Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Gap were also down big.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›