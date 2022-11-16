A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 closes lower after Target's warning drags on retail stocks, Nasdaq falls 1.5%

'A volatile earnings season is forcing investors to be picky and particular'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2022 at 4:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Wednesday as investors weighed a gloomy holiday quarter update from Target that pressured retail stocks.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.83% at 3,958.79, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.54% to 11,183.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrestled with the flat line all day, but finished down 39.09 points, or 0.12% at 33,553.83.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Those moves came after Target reported a decline in sales as families deal with high inflation heading into the biggest shopping season of the year for retailers. The warning weighed on stocks, sending Target down more than 13% for its worst day since May. Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Gap were also down big.

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'So many bodies scattered everywhere': 25 sheriff's recruits hit by SUV while running
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter defends mom amid attacks over celebrity's Christian faith
Fran Drescher of 'The Nanny' is back and busier than ever
'Landmark law' passed guaranteeing right to kosher slaughter
World's first saliva-based pregnancy test coming soon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×