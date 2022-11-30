S&P 500 ends 3-day losing streak. Dow jumps 700 points after Powell signals smaller rate hikes

(CNBC) -- Stocks climbed Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that the central bank will slow the pace of its aggressive rate-hiking campaign that has weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 730 points, or 2.2%, to 34,587. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.2% to 11,468. The S&P 500 added 2.7% to 4,079.

“It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down,” Powell said in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.”

