S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week’s big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500 was lower by 0.89% to 3,957.25, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.12% to 11,196.22. Trading was choppy throughout the day, with the market struggling for direction throughout the session and then sliding into the close.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“This week marks a bit of an information lull for markets as we’re past the brunt of third quarter earnings season, past the end-of-month/start-of-month economic data deluge, the busy holiday season is about to start, and we’re a mere seven weeks away from 2023,” said Goldman Sachs’ Chris Hussey.

TRENDING: America owes Donald Trump a 2nd term to finish the job

Read the full story ›