We're in a spiritual war – but the Author of Life prevails!

In J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece fantasy work "The Silmarillion," Eru Ilúvatar is described as the creator of the universe and the world, Arda. He also created the Valar, the High Ones of Arda, who with subordinate created beings were tasked with ordering and taking care of the world.

The greatest of these first and mightiest beings was called Melkor. He was corrupted when he sought all power for himself and was cast out from among the Valar along with those who followed him.

Melkor, now renamed Morgoth, became the Dark Lord of Arda who sought to mar and destroy Eru's creation. He waged war continually against those who remained loyal to Eru. Among these were the Elves, known for their beauty and benevolence.

Those captured by Morgoth were imprisoned in his dark fortress in the far north. They were tortured and mutilated into an ugly and malevolent race of monsters called orcs. This mockery of the Elves was one of the vilest things Morgoth did in the sight of Eru.

Centuries later, empowered by Eru, the armies of the Valar and the Elves battled against the hosts of Morgoth at the gates of his fortress and prevailed against him. He was captured hiding in one of its deepest pits. His crown was beaten into a collar for his neck, and he was bound with a great chain. The Valar cast him out of the universe into the timeless void, bereft of power to pursue evil in Arda anymore.

TRENDING: Seth Rich, Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump walk into a bar ...

One of the strongest influences in Tolkien's writing was the Bible and his Christian worldview. A significant portion of "The Silmarillion" is reminiscent of the biblical account of God's creation of the universe, the rebellion of His highest-ranking angel, his war against God and his certain defeat.

In the Bible, Lucifer is described as a created being of surpassing beauty and highest position who became corrupted when he sought to be God (Ezekiel 28:12-15; Isaiah 14:12-15). He rebelled against God and was cast out of heaven with a third of the angels who followed him.

Lucifer, now Satan, became the evil god of this world (John 12:31; 2 Corinthians 4:4; Ephesians 2:2). He is the adversary of the one and only true God who seeks to mar and destroy His creation. He continually wages war against those who are loyal to Him by their faith in His Son Jesus Christ. He is the tempter and deceiver seeking to gain the worship of the world and encourage opposition to God's kingdom.

One of Satan's most evil works, especially through his witting and unwitting servants in the medical and educational industrial complexes, is the destruction of children through human sacrifice (abortion), genital mutilation (transgender surgeries) and genetic code infusions (mRNA injections). It is an important part of his promotion of the culture of death where he deceitfully enlists his servants with promises of power, wealth, control and avoidance of the judgment of God (transhumanism) to annihilate the most vulnerable and innocent or cause their permanent ruin.

It is Satan's aim to destroy as much of humanity as possible, especially since human beings are made in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-28). He hates even his own followers. In his efforts to depopulate the earth, the father of lies seeks to prevent as many people as he can from being connected to God through Jesus Christ so that they go to his ultimate destination with him. Since he cannot harm God, this is his obscene gesture of contempt toward Him.

What can believers in Jesus do against such an enemy and his minions in the world that seemingly have such pervasive and irresistible power? Remember their ultimate defeat and let that truth encourage us to be light in a darkening world (Matthew 5:13-16).

Christians cannot afford to be complacent in the face of this demonic war against humanity through the destruction of the most innocent and vulnerable among us. We cannot profess ignorance before God as an excuse for inaction (Proverbs 24:11-12).

Those who serve at the rapidly growing number of Christian crisis pregnancy centers across the country are an example of people being salt and light in society. Sometimes at the risk of their own personal safety, people work to save the lives of babies, provide material aid to their mothers and fathers, and share the Gospel of Christ with them.

Another example is Pastor John Amanchukwu, who spoke out on Oct. 18, 2022, at the Wake County School Board in North Carolina against the promotion of racism (critical race theory) and sexual grooming of children under the guise of diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE). Echoing the words of Jesus in Luke 17:2, Amanchukwu declared that God would hold accountable each board member for the decisions they make on behalf of children in their schools.

Like the pastor, many Americans are getting involved speaking out at city and county school board meetings to oppose these activities. Many have been elected to such boards across the country to push back against the darkness.

Doctors and other medical professionals, such as those affiliated with America's Frontline Doctors, fight against politicized science and government overreach to promote health freedom for all, especially protection from toxic experimental pharmaceutical products that endanger the most vulnerable.

Journalist Lara Logan, in an interview on Newsmax TV, Oct. 19, spoke of the satanic agenda behind certain policies promoted by global elites and their organizations, like the World Economic Forum. But she expressed her faith in the total victory of God's goodness over the evil of Satan and his stooges.

In Revelation 20, immediately after the return of the risen Savior – the KING of kings and the LORD of lords, Jesus Christ – the devil is bound with a great chain and thrown into the abyss, with his ultimate destination and those who follow him being the lake of fire.

Because Satan and all who serve him face a sure and permanent defeat, we should not be dismayed into inaction or lulled into complacency by his temporary power. We are gifted and empowered by God with talents to be salt and light wherever He has placed us (Matthew 25:14-30). Use them to save lives from destruction and share the life-giving Gospel.

Press forward against the darkness with confidence! The final victory over evil is certain because it is guaranteed by God (Revelation 21-22).

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!