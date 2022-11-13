Sports star says 'God created Adam and Eve,' all hell breaks loose

A retired soccer star whose opinions about gender, based on biblical standards, appeared on social media has been given a suspended 10-month jail term for believing that men are men and women are women, as God created them.

The abuse by the justice system in Greece of retired football legend Vassilis Tsiartas has been profiled in a column by Ben Johnson at Washington Stand.

The report explains Tsiartas also was given a fine, suspended, for being "transphobic."

His comments on social media came in his opposition to a law that would have lowered the age in that nation to legally change one's gender to 15.

He initially responded, "I hope that the first sex changes will be made to the children of those who voted for this abomination," and he suggested lawmakers there may as well "legalize pedophiles and complete their crimes" against nature.

Later he wrote about his biblical beliefs.

"God created Adam and Eve," he said, citing the Bible and explaining his faith-based objection to "extreme gender ideology and the redefinition of marriage," the report said.

"Anyone can have his preferences whether he is a man or a woman, and I completely respect that. For me, however, a couple is only a man and a woman, the rest are just together. I’m not going to accept all the weddings, all the parades, and anything else they do as normal."

As a result of a complaint from the Transgender Support Association, he ended up in court, and in the Single-Member Misdemeanor Court of Athens was given jail time and a fine of 5,000 euros, both suspended, for his views.

The report said Tsiartas is appealing.

"The ruling marks at least the second time a European court has ruled that biblical values violate the human rights of transgender individuals," the Stand report explained. "In 2019, a British court ruled that 'belief in Genesis 1:27, lack of belief in transgenderism, and conscientious objection to transgenderism in our judgment are incompatible with human dignity and conflict with the fundamental rights of others.'"

There also was the case of David Mackereth, a Reformed Baptist physician fired by the U.K. Department for Work and Pensions in 2018 for theoretically declining to refer to "any six-foot tall, bearded man" as "madam ."

The British court system let stand his dismissal, deciding that Christians have a right to their faith, "but only if it does not conflict with the 'rights' of others," the Stand reported, and he's pursuing an appeal.

The Greek Orthodox Church has described that nation's law as "Satanic," and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has opposed it, following the favor bestowed on it by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, a liberal who claimed, "What God is it that has us take decisions that push children into bullying, humiliation and suicides?"

Joe Biden, in the U.S., has taken the agenda even further, using the Bible to argue in favor of injecting children with chemicals and then doing body mutilating surgery that leaves them permanently sterile.

The Stand previously documented that Biden has claimed that "people who identify as transgender are created 'in the image of God.'"

"At first, this seems unobjectionable and undeniable – but Biden’s speechwriters deceptively parroted theological liberals to imply that God created people transgender, that transgenderism reflects His design and order," the report said.

"Biden denies 2,000 years of unbroken Christian teaching on gender, while sinisterly insinuating that those who defend biblical truth and biological reality have buddied up with Beelzebub," it said.

