Star who made jaw-dropping transformation responds to 'fat phobia' accusations

'Former fat people love nothing more than to pretend like fat people don't exist'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2022 at 9:45pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Rebel Wilson appears to have responded after being accused of "fat phobia" by fans for not including inclusive sizing in her new loungewear collection.

Wilson took to her Instagram stories Tuesday night writing, "We are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizing."

She went on to ask her followers what colors and what sizes they would like to see next and noted that her collection, labeled R&R Club, is almost sold out.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







