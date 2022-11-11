State shamed after voters say 'no' to measure to protect babies after birth

(FOX NEWS) – Conservatives on Twitter tore into Montana residents after they voted "No" on a Republican-backed referendum to ensure medical care for babies delivered alive at any point in pregnancy, including those delivered after botched abortions.

On election day, Montana voters were given the option to affirm or deny Legislative Referendum 131 being signed into law. With nearly all the votes in as of Thursday afternoon, The Associated Press called the race. With 95% of the vote in, 52.4% of Montana resident voted "No" on the referendum, as opposed to 47.6% who voted "Yes."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

If residents had voted "Yes," the referendum would have enacted a law guaranteeing any infant born alive at any stage of pregnancy protections as a "legal person" and would impose criminal penalties on any health care worker that doesn’t provide adequate medical care to these babies.

TRENDING: Joe Biden: The undisputed king of debt and deficits

Read the full story ›