A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health PoliticsCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State votes to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Will permit private individuals to grow psychedelic substances themselves

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2022 at 2:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Psychedelic mushroom art (video screenshot)

Psychedelic mushroom art (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Colorado voters have successfully passed legislation that will decriminalize naturally occurring hallucinogenic drugs such as magic mushrooms.

The initiative, which will go into effect toward the end of 2024, will also allow private personal use of psychedelic mushrooms for Coloradans over 21 and permit those individuals to grow psychedelic substances themselves.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Proposition 122, also known as the Natural Medicine Act, currently defines natural medicine as "certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law," according to language on the ballot.

TRENDING: Biden's vs. Trump's 'lies' – what a difference an administration makes

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The U.S.-Israel relationship: Navigating the post-election landscape
CIA director's former think tank hired experts from nonprofits controlled by Chinese spy agencies
U.S. looks to South Korea to fill ammunition backlog
World's top chipmaker to build another U.S. plant in southwestern state
1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×