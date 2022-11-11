State votes to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

(FOX NEWS) – Colorado voters have successfully passed legislation that will decriminalize naturally occurring hallucinogenic drugs such as magic mushrooms.

The initiative, which will go into effect toward the end of 2024, will also allow private personal use of psychedelic mushrooms for Coloradans over 21 and permit those individuals to grow psychedelic substances themselves.

Proposition 122, also known as the Natural Medicine Act, currently defines natural medicine as "certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law," according to language on the ballot.

