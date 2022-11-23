Stocks close higher for 2nd day as Fed minutes signal smaller rate hikes ahead

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose Wednesday in a choppy session as meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve showed that the central bank is looking to hand out smaller rate hikes in the coming months as inflation cools off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95 points, or 0.28%. The S&P 500 gained 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.95%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Shares of Nordstrom fell more than 4% after the department store chain reaffirmed its forecast. However, Nordstrom beat profit and sales expectations in its latest results, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. Tesla rose more than 7% after Citi upgraded shares to neutral from sell. Deere surged more than 5% on an earnings beat.

TRENDING: Under our ruling oligarchs, 'free speech' is now 'hate speech'

Read the full story ›