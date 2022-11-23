A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks close higher for 2nd day as Fed minutes signal smaller rate hikes ahead

'You've got a market that's jittery about one thing and one thing only, and that's the Federal Reserve'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2022 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose Wednesday in a choppy session as meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve showed that the central bank is looking to hand out smaller rate hikes in the coming months as inflation cools off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95 points, or 0.28%. The S&P 500 gained 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.95%.

Shares of Nordstrom fell more than 4% after the department store chain reaffirmed its forecast. However, Nordstrom beat profit and sales expectations in its latest results, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. Tesla rose more than 7% after Citi upgraded shares to neutral from sell. Deere surged more than 5% on an earnings beat.

