Stop licking psychedelic toads, warns National Park Service

'Potent toxin can make you sick if you handle the frog'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:43pm
(INDIA TIMES) -- In a Facebook post, the National Park Service (NPS) urged people to refrain from licking the Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad.

The agency said the creature is far from harmless, as it contains a potent toxin that can make people sick if they touch it or get the poison in their mouth.

“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth,” the National Park Service advised.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







