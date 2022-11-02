A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithWND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Supernaturally mind-blowing': David Limbaugh on amazing proof of 'living Word of God'

'Every time you read Scripture, you may read it in a different context'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2022 at 8:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
David Limbaugh (Video screenshot)

David Limbaugh (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) -- Author David Limbaugh, brother of the late Rush Limbaugh, believes there are some “supernaturally mind-blowing” realities about the Bible and its relevance to the human experience — elements he has extensively explored throughout his expansive writing career.

In particular, Limbaugh, who co-authored the new book, “The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament,” alongside his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom, said he finds the timeless truths of Scripture and their persistent relevance captivating.

TRENDING: Is it a sin not to vote?

“Every time you read Scripture, you may read it in a different context. You get a different insight … which proves that it’s the living Word of God,” he told CBN’s Faithwire, noting it is both enduring and unchangeable. “The Word doesn’t change, but it meets you in whatever circumstances you are and it’s God’s speaking directly to you, which I find supernaturally mind-blowing.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Midlife crisis': Cindy Crawford, 56, hires 'coach' to navigate stress
Heidi Klum's teen daughter defends posing in lingerie with supermodel mom
Shocking new survey on whether man or God should determine right vs. wrong
'Supernaturally mind-blowing': David Limbaugh on amazing proof of 'living Word of God'
Where is biblical Goliath buried? Does it have something to with Jesus?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×