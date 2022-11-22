Supreme action taken on Trump's tax returns

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Supreme Court has denied former President Donald Trump’s request to block the House Ways and Means Committee from reviewing his tax returns.

The committee has long been attempting to review six years of tax returns and files in connection with Trump and eight of his businesses. Trump had appealed to the Supreme Court to stop the committee from reviewing his tax returns, but the court turned down Trump’s request Tuesday.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court REJECTS Trump’s bid to prevent the House Ways & Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns. No noted dissents. The brief order may end years of litigation over the committee’s efforts to review the tax records of Trump and his businesses. pic.twitter.com/raETmlco4T — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) November 22, 2022

On Oct. 27, a three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s request to block the tax returns, pushing him to file the emergency appeal in the Supreme Court, CNN reported. Trump asked the court Oct. 31 to temporarily block the committee from viewing his tax returns as the court considered his case, and Chief Justice John Roberts granted that request.

The Tuesday court ruling also vacated Roberts’ order.

Trump’s Oct. 31 application claimed the committee’s tax return review request would, if allowed to stand, “undermine the separation of powers and render the office of the Presidency vulnerable to invasive information demands from political opponents in the legislative branch.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

