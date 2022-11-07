What it takes to be a slave of the Democrats

Unlike some, I wasn't offended when Joe Biden said: "If you have a problem figuring out if you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." I took as the only truth out his mouth up to that point, regardless of the fact that he meant his degenerate comment as an insult.

The fact is: I'm not black; I'm an American. Black is a color found in Crayola Crayon boxes and embraced as an assignation by those who have been stripped of their dignity by the inculcation of institutional brainwashing. My self-esteem and/or self-worth is not predicated upon being recognized as a crayon color. My self-esteem is based upon my care of family, loyalty to country, my ability to pursue my dreams, my intellectuality, but most of all it's based upon the certainty of my salvation through Jesus Christ in toto.

I was raised to be a man not a crayon color. I wasn't raised to embrace the lie that some other person(s) had it better than I, because of some mythical color. I was raised with the understanding that there was nothing I could not pursue if I worked hard and made good decisions. The hardships in my life haven't been because of others; rather they've been because I made horribly bad decisions.

Biden is the very definition of the Latin legal phrase "non compos mentis," which means not of sound mind as in the ability to reason. I do not suffer from such cognitive shortcomings.

This is what makes those who squat and genuflect on Pavlovian cues from their Democratic masters despise me. Those like me are free; they're not.

TRENDING: How to swap genders for $99 and a quick video call

They must at all times make the claim that they're being mistreated and denied equality despite opportunity being one of the great attributes of America – unless, of course, one tries to define "opportunity" as a guarantee of success and that any other outcome is defined as lack of equality.

This inculcation of inferiority is the viscous substance that lubricates the "it's because I'm black and America's evil" machine.

This is why regardless of the personal wealth, the career position or the level of attainment given (they do not recognize personal endeavor as a means of attainment), the mindset of those born and bred upon the plantation of emotional and mental inquiline live their lives in the psychological structures developed and erected for their intellectual domiciles by Marxian culturists.

This is why when Biden resisted busing with the all ardor of Bull Conner, Lester Maddox, William Fulbright, Leander Perez, Al Gore Sr., Jimmy Carter at al.

Pathetic so-called fact checkers always attempt to put a veneer of acceptability on behavior that's wholly unacceptable. For instance, in a 1977 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Biden said: "Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point." The dishonest fact-spinners claim that Biden neither meant nor "directly said," I don't want my children growing up in a jungle, a racial jungle. No, he said much worse.

He was speaking in defense and support of the segregationists who did not want their children in schools "niggra" children attended nor did they want affordable housing in their neighborhoods. The spin in defense of Biden is that he was anti-busing but pro affordable housing as a means of integration.

Was it a compliment in 2006 when Biden said: "You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking."

Was he showing respect when, speaking of Obama, he told the New York Observer in 2007: "I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's storybook, man."

Don't get me wrong; I've been brutally more honest about exactly what Obama is and his debaucherous appetite for sex with men by his own admission. But, I've never claimed he wasn't scum.

That's why you see abhorrent figures of immorality like Don Lemon and Joy Reid. Considering the level of attainment they have achieved, have you ever heard either of them say something good about America and our citizenry unless it was about something about the likes of George Floyd or Jussie Smollett?

Stacey Abrams is trying win the highest elected position in her state – the state and people, mind you, she disparages and viciously vilifies at every opportunity.

That's the mentality and the reality of the worldview they must espouse if they want a seat at the Democratic table. Democrats do not permit nor suffer individuality. Why else would those who claim they're being victimized, hunted down and murdered by police and treated with monumental contempt, support abortion?

These emotionally indentured people are willing to promote paying to have their children brutally murdered by Planned Parenthood, the most evil agency in American history, one that celebrates its so-called whiteness.

They're willing to be mistreated, disrespected, insulted, treated like chattel and allowed to speak only as directed. But, these people know who butters their bread, as the saying goes.

To be treated as I've just shown and be expected to show gratitude is the height of servitude. No wonder those such as myself are hated and feared by them.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!