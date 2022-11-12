Teacher accused of grabbing 5-year-old girl's hair, dragging her on concrete ground at elementary school

(CLICK 2 HOUSTON) – A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged after being accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary, according to court records. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 years old.

The incident was reported after an employee witnessed the assault on a surveillance camera around 10:44 a.m. within the school grounds, according to documents. Dominguez reportedly grabbed 5-year-old Fany Saldana by the hair and left arm, causing the child to lose her balance. After Fany fell, the suspect dragged her across the concrete ground for a short distance, court documents said.

According to court documents, Dominguez then dragged Fany between her legs and was seen standing over the child. As the girl was sitting on the ground, Dominguez reportedly grabbed her left arm and dragged the girl on the ground again until they reached a trash can that was located approximately 29 feet from where the teacher dragged the child.

Read the full story ›