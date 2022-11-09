Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting student, who says it happened 'every day'

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A California elementary teacher has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault and kidnapping, according to KLAS News.

An elementary school student at Clark County School District told the Las Vegas Metro police that Richardson Walker would pull her into the bathroom and has touched her every day since the first day of school in August, according to KLAS News. Walker has been charged with first-degree kidnapping of a minor and with two counts of sexual assault of a minor.

Police began investigating Walker on Oct. 26 after the child allegedly told her mother that Walker would take her out of classes to bring her into the bathroom and touch her, KLAS News reported. The student said another student in the class had also been taken to the bathroom and touched by Walker.

“He started touching me, and then he keeps touching me and touching every single time,” the student told police, according to KLAS News.

Walker was seen on school security footage hugging children and holding their hands, KLAS News reported. Walker refused to provide DNA and take a polygraph test.

The student tested for physical evidence and police tested Walker’s hands and fingers, KLAS News stated.

“We are informing you that an employee assigned to our school was arrested for kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault against a child,” Clark County School District said in a statement to Fox 5 News. “The employee has been assigned to home since October 2022 per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit. The employee has been employed with the Clark County School District since 2017.”

Clark County School District and Las Vegas Metro police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

