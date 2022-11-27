Teacher fired for her pornographic OnlyFans videos now blocked from platform

(FOX NEWS) -- A Lake Havasu, Arizona middle-school science teacher who was fired after her students stumbled across her pornographic OnlyFans videos has been blocked from the platform.

Samantha Peer, the former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher, made graphic videos using the alias "Khloe Karter," and on November 14, she resigned from her position after the school district became aware of her OnlyFans account.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said it investigated an anonymous tip about a Thunderbolt teacher engaging in pornography, and some of the images depicted her in a classroom-type setting.

