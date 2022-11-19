Teacher forced to quit after filming OnlyFans sex act in classroom

(FOX NEWS) – An Arizona teacher is no longer employed after students stumbled across her OnlyFans account where she had posted pornographic material prompting outrage from parents.

Former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher Samantha Peer released a statement on Facebook Friday afternoon saying that she resigned from her position "under pressure" from the district after her OnlyFans account was discovered and went public.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I created content at the beginning of the summer in order to earn extra money on the side to help pay for our basic necessities that our salaries were no longer meeting," Peer says in the video posted to Facebook. "I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on my OnlyFans so that it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state."

TRENDING: The January 6 committee travesty

Read the full story ›