Terrorists now threatening one nation's very existence

Jihadists long have threatened to unsettle regions of nations they infest, even changing out local governments through their violence-and-death methodologies.

But now they are a new – and much higher level – threat, according to a new report.

It is the worldwide Christian organization Barnabas Fund that is reporting on the situation.

It involves Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa bordered by Mali, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast, with a population of about 20 million.

While it likely isn't on most peoples' bucket lists, or among the top 10 vacation spots, the loss still would be significant.

The warning of the danger comes from army Capt. Ibrahim Traore, who was sworn in as interim president just weeks ago.

"We are confronted with a security and humanitarian crisis without precedent," said Traore in the Barnabas Fund report. He ejected his predecessor, the military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, in September.

"Our aims are none other than the reconquest of territory occupied by these hordes of terrorists. Burkina’s existence is in danger."

Damiba had been in power only months, seizing control in January from the nation's last elected president, Roch Kabore.

Both turnovers "resulted from anger among soldiers at the authorities' failure to curtail Islamist groups who have carried out relentless attacks on civilians, many of them targeted at Christians, at the cost of thousands of lives," the report said.

The jihadi violence also is spreading from Burkina to Mali and Niger now.

"It is estimated Islamist groups control at least 40% of the country and that two million people have been forced from their homes because of the insurgency," the report said. A Barnabas Fund project partner said more than 6,000 schools are closed and thousands of teachers out of work.

A Christian, unidentified because of circumstances that exist there, told Barnabas Fund, "We have never experienced before what we now experience. The terrorists prevent people from farming. Granaries and barns have been destroyed in many villages. They carry away all the cattle."

