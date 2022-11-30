A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THIRD crypto boss dies after billionaire's helicopter mysteriously crashes

Vyacheslav Taran and pilot killed near French-Italian border

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2022 at 9:18pm
Vyacheslav Taran, wife Olga Taran and their children in Monaco. (Courtesy HelloMonaco)

(CNBC) -- A Russian billionaire has died in a helicopter crash near the French-Italian border, marking the latest sudden death of a figure in the cryptocurrency world.

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, founder of Forex Club and president of the Libertex Group, was the sole passenger of a helicopter that crashed in Villefranche-sur-Mer this weekend, according to multiple reports.

“It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash,” the firm, which bills itself as a leading foreign exchange and crypto trading platform, said in a statement.

