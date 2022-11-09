Thousands of voters voted for drag queen 'Maebe A. Girl' over Adam Schiff

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, who won reelection in his race with 72% of the vote, was trailed by a drag queen candidate who came in second place at 27.9%.

Democratic House candidate G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo brought in more than 30,000 votes in California District 30. Pudlo’s platform included LGBT rights, racial justice, the Green New Deal and universal basic income. LGBT issues were featured prominently on Pudlo’s website.

“Transgender individuals, particularly trans women of color, are being assaulted and murdered at an alarmingly disproportionate rate,” Pudlo’s site reads. “As a trans/non-binary person, I am fully committed to defending and advocating for all LGBTQIA people … as someone who has experienced discrimination first-hand on both a personal and political basis, I intend to do everything in my power and through the power of the community to ensure that we protect LGBTQIA folks and gain full equality under the law.”

Final question of my debate with Adam Schiff: Why are you running in this race and what distinguishes you from your opponent? pic.twitter.com/Akps43itGP — Maebe for Congress (she/they) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Maebe_A_Girl) October 13, 2022

Pudlo was elected to the Silver Lake neighborhood council in Los Angeles in 2019, becoming the first drag queen in public office in the U.S.

Schiff has held his seat since 2013.

Schiff and Pudlo did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

