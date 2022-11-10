A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tim Tebow reveals why he so boldly shares Christ

'We have a really big God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 1:00pm
(FAITHWIRE) – Tim Tebow, a former NFL star and professional baseball player, is widely known for his bold and outspoken Christian faith – and his evangelistic spirit shows no signs of slowing down.

Tebow, who is out with a new devotional titled “Mission Possible One-Year Devotional: 365 Days of Inspiration for Pursuing Your God-Given Purpose,” recently sat down with CBN’s Faithwire to discuss his life, faith, overcoming challenges, and why he so boldly shares Jesus with the world.

“I think it’s the most loving thing that we could do,” Tebow said of spreading his Christian faith. “If you really believe the rescue mission of Jesus Christ … of what He did for us on the cross … a great joy for all the people, and if I’ve been able to receive this free gift … and if I don’t share that with someone else, that’s not loving.”

