It's time to learn about the FTX crypto Dem slush fund

There's been a lot going on to consider recently. Things have been happening so quickly – and in the dark of night – it can be very confusing.

Here it is in a nutshell. To understand it, you have to comprehend some things that most don't care about – like crypto.

If you don't understand crypto, you can't understand how the Dems helped rig the 2022 election.

It starts with the war in Ukraine for which Joe Biden and the Democrats pushed through over $50 billion in funding using U.S. taxpayer money. Internationally over $100 billion has been donated or granted to Ukraine.

A company called FTX chaired by Sam Bankman-Fried, processed money for Ukraine. FTX was the corrupt crypto company that funneled the money to the corrupt U.S. government and finally into the hands of corrupt Democrat candidates to win rigged mid-term elections.

According to data published by OpenSecrets.org. Backman-Fried donated nearly $40 million to political candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections – of that sum, only $235,200 went to Republicans while the rest went to Democrats. FTX became a Democratic slush fund money-laundering operation that helped Dems win the elections and paid for the cheating, ballot-stuffing and its vote-harvesting operations.

We don't know all of the Dems that took this money from FTX which had stolen the money from its of customers, but we do know one campaign – John Fetterman. Put another way, if you donated money to "Ukraine" via this mechanism, you actually gave to Democrats in a rigged election funded by illegal campaign contributions laundered through FTX. Bankman-Fried was one of the largest donors of cash to Democrat candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections.

As DailyWire.com reports, Bankman-Fried was apparently trying to buy off securities regulators and lawmakers in the federal government, obviously to pay for "protection" as he carried out numerous financial crimes and money laundering operations.

Ultimately, an FTX app was auto-updated and transformed into a Trojan Horse app that logged into user accounts and stole their money. So far today, we know that around $1 billion in remaining funds has been looted from FTX. This is widely believed to be a "self-hack" of FTX by its founders or insiders who are attempting to take the money and run.

More than $600 million was siphoned from FTX's crypto wallets late Friday. Soon after, FTX stated in its official Telegram channel that it had been compromised, instructing users not to install any new upgrades and to delete all FTX apps.

"FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware. Delete them. Chat is open. Don't go on FTX site as it might download Trojans," wrote an account administrator in the FTX Support Telegram chat authored by FTX General Counsel Ryne Miller.

It's much more complicated – watch for market chaos Monday morning.

To get a handle how Democrats outspent Mitch McConnell in Arizona – it was $73 million to $9 million.

As senator Josh Hawley said, "The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new."

But don't expect an Arizona result anytime soon.

Remember the great Lou Dobbs, the truth-teller supreme late of Fox News? Here's his take of the election cash wipeout: "McConnell has got to go! Here is the breakdown of money spent in some battleground senate seats:

AZ - Masters $9m vs Kelly $73m

GA - Walker $32m vs Warnock $76m

NV - Laxalt $12m vs Cortes $47m

NH - Bolduc $2m vs Hassan $36m

Americans deserve an America First Leader!"

In spite of the bloodbath, Republicans still got more than 5 million votes than Democrats.

Republicans will take the tatters of their broken party and rebuild a new one.

