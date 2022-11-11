Tobacco companies sue to block state's flavored tobacco ban

(JUST THE NEWS) – One day after California voters overwhelmingly approved the state’s flavored tobacco ban, a group of tobacco companies filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban.

California voters approved Proposition 31 this week, a measure that upholds a 2020 law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 793, which banned the sale of most flavored tobacco products and flavor enhancers. Tobacco corporations swiftly filed a referendum after the bill was signed, and that referendum appeared alongside six other initiatives on this year’s ballot.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The creator of Newport menthol cigarettes, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, and other tobacco corporations are seeking an injunction to stop the flavored tobacco ban from taking effect. According to the lawsuit, the ban will take effect five days after the Secretary of State certifies the results of the vote, which has to occur by Dec. 16.

TRENDING: Biden's vs. Trump's 'lies' – what a difference an administration makes

Read the full story ›