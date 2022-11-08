Top cardiologist links 'sudden deaths' to COVID vaccine

Citing the available scientific evidence, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough believes the best explanation for the "sudden and unexpected" cardiac events and deaths in otherwise healthy people is the COVID-19 vaccines.

In a video interview with WND, McCullough pointed out that in the past, long before the COVID vaccines, athletes who died sudden typically were diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an abnormal thickening of the heart, or premature heart blockage.

Now, athletes are thoroughly screened to rule out those conditions.

McCullough pointed out that peer-reviewed literature shows the vaccines cause myocarditis. He noted a U.K. study that found about 100 fatal cases of myocarditis linked to the vaccine. And he cited a case report published in August in the journal Archives of Pathology that found a connection between a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis in two adolescents. A case report by South Korean researchers presented the autopsy findings of a 22-year-old man who developed chest pain five days after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and died seven hours later.

"When someone dies and the family doesn't come out and say anything, or doctors don’t come out and say anything, it’s a reasonable assumption that it was the vaccine, until proven otherwise," McCullough told WND.

He said that as a cardiologist and scientist, he doesn’t want to scare the public.

"But I think this is more of a public warning," he said. "We’re seeing a strong signal for sudden death that's almost certainly due to subclinical or clinical myocarditis."

The two patterns of "sudden death," he said, are that it typically occurs during a cardio-intensive sporting event or during sleep.

"In both cases, there’s a surge of adrenaline, of cortisol, that helps the body naturally during these periods, and that seems to be a trigger for the arrhythmias," McCullough said.

He explained that the natural biochemical change toward the end of the sleep cycle signals the body to wake up. And, similarly, these hormones produced by the adrenal glands, catecholamines, are released in response to physical exertion or emotional stress. They can stress the heart and cause it to beat arrhythmically. And if there is inflammation and scarring, the mechanism can lead to death.

"We’re left with what is the smoking gun? The only smoking gun is the COVID-19 vaccine," McCullough said.

"The vaccines have surpassed any guardrails for safety," he concluded. "They need to be pulled off the market, all of them, and the mandates need to be rescinded."

McCullough pointed out the many news stories of sudden deaths in which the vaccine status is not reported.

"I think the biggest observation of this is that families have to help us," he said. "Yes or no, did they take the vaccine?"

He referenced the case of the 17-year-old daughter of Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., who died in her sleep in June. The congressman had indicated in a Twitter post before her death that she had been fully vaccinated. But the family said in a statement, "We don’t know what caused the arrhythmia, and likely never will."

Dr. James Olsson, a Johns Hopkins-trained biomedical and cancer researcher, keeps track of the reported "died suddenly" incidents via Twitter. And there’s a “died suddenly” page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a top London cardiologist who was one of the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine and promote it on British television also is warning his colleagues and the public he has evidence tying "sudden deaths" to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra said in a video posted on Twitter that the COVID mRNA vaccine likely is a "primary cause in all unexpected cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrhythmias and heart failure since 2021, until proven otherwise."

Last month, he called for a suspension of the shots, arguing in a scientific paper that there is evidence the risk of harm is greater than any benefit.

Malhotra – an internationally renowned expert in the prevention, diagnosis and management of heart disease – is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and president of the Scientific Advisory Committee of The Public Health Collaboration. He also is an honorary council member to the Metabolic Psychiatry Clinic at Stanford University School of Medicine.

See McCullough's remarks to WND on "sudden deaths" and the COVID vaccines:

McCullough's remarks were part of an hourlong conversation with WND in which he also weighed in on:

The startling, apparent increase in unexplained "sudden deaths," which he believes is tied to the vaccines;

The Atlantic article calling for pandemic "amnesty";

What the latest studies find about the risk of myocarditis in young people from the vaccines;

The ineffectiveness of the new bivalent booster and the indication that it increases the risk of infection;

The CDC adding the COVID mRNA vaccine to the childhood vaccine schedule and how the move has put health freedom and the health of children on the ballot in the upcoming midterms;

What the new Congress might do to bring accountability and reform in the wake of the pandemic.

See the full WND interview with Dr. Peter McCullough:

McCullough, along with Yale University Medical School emeritus professor Dr. Harvey Risch and others, recently launched The Wellness Company, a membership-based, holistic, prevention-oriented approach to health care through telemedicine and, eventually, through in-person consultation as well.

