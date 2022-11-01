Top food writer dead at 49 from 'cardiac arrest'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(PEOPLE) -- Julie Powell, a food writer known for chronicling her journey of making every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," has died. She was 49.

Powell died on Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Her husband, Eric, told The New York Times that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Powell was known for starting a blog, the Julie/Julia Project, in which she wrote about her kitchen mess-ups and wins as she cooked her way through Child's cookbook. As a blogger in 2002, she was a pioneer for the casual format that's been adopted by thousands of contemporary bloggers and social media users today.

TRENDING: Seth Rich, Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump walk into a bar ...

Read the full story ›