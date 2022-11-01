A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top food writer dead at 49 from 'cardiac arrest'

'How very sad. She was so young'

Published November 1, 2022 at 6:45pm
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:45pm
(PEOPLE) -- Julie Powell, a food writer known for chronicling her journey of making every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," has died. She was 49.

Powell died on Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Her husband, Eric, told The New York Times that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Powell was known for starting a blog, the Julie/Julia Project, in which she wrote about her kitchen mess-ups and wins as she cooked her way through Child's cookbook. As a blogger in 2002, she was a pioneer for the casual format that's been adopted by thousands of contemporary bloggers and social media users today.

