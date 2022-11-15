Top GOP senator: Time to 'bury' Republican Party

With more than 7 in 10 voters stating in an exit poll last Tuesday that they were "dissatisfied" or "angry" about the way things were going in the country, Republicans were expecting a "red wave" or even a "red tsunami" in which the party would retake the House with a substantial majority and the Senate with as many as 54 or 55 seats.

That didn't happen, and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Monday it's time to "bury" the old Republican Party and "build something new."

The Democratic Party already has been projected to maintain the Senate, and Republicans could lose a seat if Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock wins the Dec. 6 runoff. NBC News projects the Republicans will win 219 seats, giving them a slim three-seat majority after some forecasts had them possibly winning as many as 246.

"The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new," Hawley tweeted in reference to Republicans losing a Nevada Senate race they believed they could win. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeating Adam Laxalt after a lengthy vote count.

Last Monday, before the midterms, Hawley said he would not support the reelection of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the party's Senate leadership.

"I don't imagine I will, no," Hawley said. "I'm not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody's indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position."

When asked by St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum who should be the next Republican leader, Hawley replied, "Not Mitch McConnell."

McConnell, 80, has said he intends to run for leadership in January after having served in the top post for nearly 15 years, both in and out of the majority. He announced his intention to run for leadership again in January.

On NBC's "Meet the Press" just before the election, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., did not commit to voting for McConnell. And he did not rule out running for leadership himself.

