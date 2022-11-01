Top Hollywood actress gives astonishing abortion take on 'The View'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- During the latest episode of ABC’s "The View," celebrity guest Anne Hathaway claimed that "abortion can be another word for mercy."

"My own personal experience with abortion and I don’t think we talk about this enough, abortion can be another word for mercy," she said.

Elaborating she said, "We don’t know. We don’t know." Hathaway added, "We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike, it follows that no two conceptions are alike. So how can we have a law, how can we have a point of view on this that says we must treat everything the same?"

