Topless 'nun' performs sexualized burlesque at university drag show

Performance 1 of several acts in event sponsored by college drag club

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:01pm
Published November 11, 2022 at 1:01pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A burlesque performance featuring a dancer dressed as a nun was one act among many Saturday at an event at Dartmouth College hosted by a student drag club.

The roughly three-minute dance began with the performer — who goes by “they” with a stage name of “Grim Noir” — kneeling. Then the dancer gyrated on a chair and stripped off their black robe, revealing tights with crosses on them and pasties covering their nipples.

Performed to the song “Sinners,” the dance concluded with the performer touching their breasts and swinging a rosary around in the air before ending in genuflection.

