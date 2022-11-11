Topless 'nun' performs sexualized burlesque at university drag show

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A burlesque performance featuring a dancer dressed as a nun was one act among many Saturday at an event at Dartmouth College hosted by a student drag club.

The roughly three-minute dance began with the performer — who goes by “they” with a stage name of “Grim Noir” — kneeling. Then the dancer gyrated on a chair and stripped off their black robe, revealing tights with crosses on them and pasties covering their nipples.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Performed to the song “Sinners,” the dance concluded with the performer touching their breasts and swinging a rosary around in the air before ending in genuflection.

TRENDING: Joe Biden: The undisputed king of debt and deficits

Read the full story ›