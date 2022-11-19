More traffic on busy highways linked to lower birthweight

(STUDY FINDS) – Around the United States, birthweights have steadily declined. Now, researchers from Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) suggest that this trend may have a connection to traffic congestion.
So far, there is mounting evidence that pollution coming from vehicles has an association with poor health, but there’s limited information about bottleneck traffic.
“For years, we’ve had detailed models to predict air pollution, but these models largely omit traffic congestion – because it could not be measured at a large scale,” says corresponding author Dr. Mary Willis, assistant professor of epidemiology at BUSPH, in a university release.
