Trump announcement preempts politicized prosecutors

Trump took center stage in Ohio and pre-announced that his reelection campaign will begin on Nov. 15. This is a terrific preemptive strike against the politicized prosecutors.

Democrats are "persecuting their political opponents and silencing dissent," Trump declared to the immense Ohio crowd. "Six straight years of witch-hunts, hoaxes and abuses" against him, as "they are coming after me because I am fighting for you," Trump added.

"Complete and total corruption of our Justice Department and the rule of law. Turning our country into a police state," Trump said about Democrats' persecution of him and his supporters.

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht spent last week in jail after her efforts to restore election integrity. Ambushed by lawfare and an ex parte injunction, issued without giving her an initial opportunity to oppose it, she was locked up for protecting a source against retaliation.

Trump admired Engelbrecht on Monday night in Ohio, appalled by her imprisonment. The 5th Circuit freed her with a unanimous emergency order on Sunday.

Ted Cruz warns the Justice Department against attempting to prosecute Trump. "If Biden treats the Department of Justice as partisan stormtroopers, then Congress is justified in using whatever tools Congress has to stop that abuse of power" including defunding it, Cruz told The Hill.

Dems' weaponized prosecutions are a form of voter suppression far worse than anything that they accuse Republicans of doing. Threatening to indict political candidates, such as Trump, interferes with the people's right to elect their preferred candidate.

The Supreme Court shockingly allows a runaway county prosecution to interrogate Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., under oath before an unprecedented grand jury in Atlanta. Apparently, the justices fail to recognize that liberals' politicized persecutions are a form of voter suppression, which Democrats claim to oppose.

Atlanta has one of the highest per capita murder rates in the country, Trump pointed out Monday, but the political persecution of him there is what Democrats spend their time on. In Florida, "the raid of Mar-a-Lago in the document hoax case" never happened to any other president.

Dems insinuated that Trump may have had nuclear codes in the dusty boxes of documents taken by the hoard of federal agents who stormed his residence. Trump, the president who got us out of wars and made the world a safer place, was supposedly harboring nuclear codes from his time in office even though for security purposes those codes would have changed many times since he departed.

"Maybe our country would be better off if I actually had the nuclear codes," Trump quipped, because then our enemies would actually fear us. Instead, Biden has placed us where we "could end up with another" nuclear war in the Russia-Ukraine conflict that never would have happened if Trump were president.

"The damage that Joe Biden has done to our nation in two short years" is worse than the five worst presidents in American history, Trump said. "Remember when Biden came here [to Ohio] and said it's great to be with the people of Michigan?"

Dismayed, Trump stated that in foreign countries "we are dealing with people who are at the absolute top of their game," who have nuclear weapons. Biden has made this "the most dangerous time in the history of our country."

Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats have interfered with necessary local police work and thereby unleashed drug-related crime around the country. "We all agree: we've got to stop crime."

"Let our police do their job," Trump said. "We should deport every illegal alien that Joe Biden has unlawfully allowed to break into our country," he added.

"Drug cartels have seen their revenue skyrocket" under the Biden administration, Trump pointed out. "Democrats will defund the police; Republicans will defund the cartels."

Trump "threw illegal gang members out of our country by the thousands." Referring to the Central American countries from where these gangs come, Trump "got their countries to take them back" after they initially refused.

Trump recounted that MS-13 gang members in Massachusetts "lured a teenage boy to a playground" by pretending to befriend him, and then stabbed the helpless boy to death 32 times. An immigration judge had released one of these gang members into the United States and even helped him obtain a green card to stay here.

A drug dealer "will kill on average 500 people," Trump observed. The "crime wave is caused by drug dealers" and Trump called for use of the death penalty to stop and deter these horrible crimes while "drugs are pouring in."

"We will end catch-and-release," and "end illegal immigration once and for all." And "we will abolish all COVID mandates and lockdowns."

"Best president we've ever had, President Trump," declared Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan when graciously called to the podium by Trump, who later wrapped up by urging support for the many dozens of Republicans he endorsed.

