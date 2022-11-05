A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump considering Nov. 14 as date for 2024 campaign announcement

'Not commenting on the never ending media speculation and rumors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2022 at 4:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald Trump speaking at a 'Save America' rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Video screenshot)

President Donald Trump speaking at a 'Save America' rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BREITBART) – Former president Donald Trump is considering Nov. 14 as a possible date for announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report.

Axios cites “three sources familiar” with the discussions about Trump’s announcement that the former president will announce his presidential campaign on November 14.

“Not commenting on the never ending media speculation and rumors,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement to Breitbart News in reaction to the report. “As President Trump has said, Americans should go vote up and down the ballot for Republicans, and he will continue that message tomorrow night in Pennsylvania.”

TRENDING: City mocked for its 'No. 1' priority: Legalizing public urination

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New York governor's convenient change of heart
Trump considering Nov. 14 as date for 2024 campaign announcement
Days before election, Biden claims he is closing coal mines
Is political alienation driving voter involvement?
Mail voting trends alarming for Democrats: 'It gets worse'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×