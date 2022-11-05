Trump considering Nov. 14 as date for 2024 campaign announcement

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BREITBART) – Former president Donald Trump is considering Nov. 14 as a possible date for announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report.

Axios cites “three sources familiar” with the discussions about Trump’s announcement that the former president will announce his presidential campaign on November 14.

“Not commenting on the never ending media speculation and rumors,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement to Breitbart News in reaction to the report. “As President Trump has said, Americans should go vote up and down the ballot for Republicans, and he will continue that message tomorrow night in Pennsylvania.”

