Trump deems Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after Mar-a-Lago trip fallout

'Who just happens to be black'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2022 at 6:07pm
President Trump and Kanye West

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump deemed Ye, the hip hop artist formerly known as Kanye West, a "seriously troubled man" after receiving blowback over a meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago.

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice’," Trump wrote in a message posted Saturday to his Truth Social account. "He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Several prominent Jewish leaders, including David Friedman, who served as Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Israel from 2017-2021, have been critical of the former president for the meeting hosted at his Palm Beach, Florida estate.

TRENDING: Mama mia! She bought a separate 'church car'?

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







