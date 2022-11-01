Tucker's right! Dems using Pelosi for CENSORSHIP

Touché, Tucker!

Beautifully done.

You explained everything the Dems are doing to us concisely and coherently. Thank you!

I'm talking about Monday night's show and how you pointed out that Nancy Pelosi is using the terrible hammer attack on her husband, Paul, last Friday morning for political theater. It's disgusting the way the media treated it.

Who was it that said, "You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before." That's right. It was another Democrat and friend of Nancy's, Rahm Emanuel, now the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

TRENDING: Is it a sin not to vote?

That's exactly what you did with your grieving, wasn't it, Madam Speaker? Wasn't it Josef Stalin who said, "You can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs"?

Let's see, it was 2 a.m. when the police arrived at your home and found your 82-year-old husband with another man, David DePape, 40 years younger. You were out of town. Do I have this about right?

DePape hit Paul Pelosi in the head two times with a hammer. He was taken to the hospital. DePape was later charged in federal court with assault and attempted kidnapping.

But wait a minute, how did the perp get inside the high-security home? The speaker of the House has round-the-clock protection at her houses. And yet in this case, San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins says that there was no security present at the home at 2 a.m. Friday morning. Where was all the protection?

It's pretty fishy. Stories keep changing. At the first press conference, San Francisco police suggested there was a third person at the home. Politico reported, "officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were led inside by an unknown person." But officials later denied it. Was there a third person or not?

The charging documents described the scene inside the house this way: "When the door was opened, Pelosi and DePape were both holding a hammer with one hand and DePape had his other hand holding on to Pelosi's forearm. Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded, everything was good."

There's so much about this story that doesn't make any sense. Paul Pelosi had never seen David DePape before, yet in Pelosi's 911 call he knew DePape's first name and apparently referred to him as a "friend."

Local KTVU investigative reporter Evan Sernoffsky initially reported that DePape was "found in underwear" when police arrived. Later he retracted that claim. "I'm now told by other sources that DePape was not dressed only in his underwear."

Why all the mystery with this national story of great interest?

Normally, police bodycam footage is released. Not this time. Fox filed a records request. Not happening. So most of the speculation at this moment is running rampant. Police didn't want to talk about DePape's role in the attack or about his background.

It was left to independent reporter Michael Shellenberger to fill in some of the blanks. He went to where DePape was living, across the bay in Berkeley.

"Apparently, DePape was camping full-time in a dilapidated Ken-Kesey-style school bus, complete with a gay pride flag out front and a sign that reads 'Berkeley Stands Against Hate.' Behind the bus hangs a BLM banner. Politically, this picture could not be clearer. You know where this guy stands," Tucker said. "But Shellenberger and others kept digging. They found that DePape was, in fact, well-known in the area, in the entire Bay Area, as a hallucinogenic drug enthusiast and a semiprofessional nudist. He often appeared at nudist theme events. Does David DePape have a prior criminal history? That's an obvious question and perhaps a relevant one. But we can't answer it because, once again, authorities in San Francisco have refused to tell us or anyone else."

But facts are sneaky, and they are getting out.

"We do know that the people around David DePape believe that he was completely deranged," Tucker reported. "The ones who knew him best thought that. The San Francisco Chronicle interviewed his ex-girlfriend, who reported that DePape is mentally ill and struggles with drugs. For example, he once thought he was 'Jesus for a year. He's never been able to hold a job,' said the former girlfriend. 'He has been homeless. This person really does suffer from mental illness and that is probably why he was there at 2 a.m.' She described him as a 'broken child in an adult body with serious mental problems.'"

So the consensus of DePape is emerging. He's a homeless, mentally challenged, drug addict and BLM follower. Fox found out he's also an illegal alien. He's originally from Canada and has overstayed his visa. He's also is fond of hallucinogens and sports a pride flag.

I've got it! Sounds like a home-grown right-wing extremist. That's the picture drawn by much of cable news.

As Mika Brzezinski summarized astutely: "Deranged right-wing fanatics, Trump media allies and some of the most powerful people in the world were feverishly trying to stir up conspiracy theories that distracted from the central political headline of this story that years of Republican propaganda and Trump fueled fascism led 42-year-old David DePape to break into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home."

Opined Tucker: "Keep in mind, as you shake your head in bewilderment at all of this, that the midterm elections are next Tuesday, and Democrats are in trouble, and they believe the attack on Paul Pelosi might help them. As Margaret Brennan explained over on CBS, because a mentally ill illegal alien attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband is now immoral to criticize the leader of the Democrats a week before an election. Savor this."

Brennan had this to say about GOP campaign ads that mention Pelosi: "We are eight days out [from the election]. Don't you think this needs to change? Why not pull some of these ads?" Ashley Parker at the Washington Post wrote this: "In 2022, the GOP spent $40 million vilifying Pelosi in ads and on Friday, her husband was attacked by a hammer."

"And of course, they have no choice but to make that argument," concluded Tucker. "Democrats are very worried about the coming elections, but they're absolutely terrified that Elon Musk may allow people to criticize them on Twitter, and they know what Republicans don't seem to know, which is without censorship, the Democratic Party cannot continue to hold power. … We don't need to be far-right to identify the censorship, because censorship is exactly what it is. And to restate, Democrats could no longer exist or hold power without it. They need censorship, and they're going to try to use this horrifying crime to hold on to it."

Amen brother!

