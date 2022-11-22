TV actress dead at 47: 'She was definitely a fighter'

(FOX NEWS) -- Nicki Aycox, most notably known for her role as Meg Masters in "Supernatural," has died. She was 47.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, took to Facebook on Thursday to confirm the news. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," her post began.

She concluded: "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

