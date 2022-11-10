A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.K. food inflation hits record high

Discretionary income evaporates ahead of dark winter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 4:45pm
(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Brits have watched double-digit inflation wipe out any wage gains in one of the worst cost-of-living crises in a generation. Many have gone into debt, paying for things such as food, energy, and shelter. Others have been left with little or no discretionary income ahead of a very dark and cold winter.

Research company Kantar published a new survey Tuesday that revealed startling food inflation numbers for October that soared at the fastest pace in 14 years.

Kantar said annual grocery prices rose to 14.7% last month, the fastest since the research firm began tracking prices. Consumers are expected to pay an additional £682 in their annual grocery bill if they continue buying the same items.

