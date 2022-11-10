U.K. food inflation hits record high

(ZEROHEDGE) – Brits have watched double-digit inflation wipe out any wage gains in one of the worst cost-of-living crises in a generation. Many have gone into debt, paying for things such as food, energy, and shelter. Others have been left with little or no discretionary income ahead of a very dark and cold winter.

Research company Kantar published a new survey Tuesday that revealed startling food inflation numbers for October that soared at the fastest pace in 14 years.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Kantar said annual grocery prices rose to 14.7% last month, the fastest since the research firm began tracking prices. Consumers are expected to pay an additional £682 in their annual grocery bill if they continue buying the same items.

TRENDING: It's a day for voting – and a day of PRAYER!

Read the full story ›